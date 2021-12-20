Brokerages Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CGRN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.28.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $171,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

