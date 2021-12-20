LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 336.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

