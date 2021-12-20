Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

