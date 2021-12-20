Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

