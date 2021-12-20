iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,155. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

