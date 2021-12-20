Stack Financial Management Inc Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,264. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

