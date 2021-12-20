Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,689. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.