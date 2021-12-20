BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

VBK stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.06. 3,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

