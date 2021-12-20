JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.