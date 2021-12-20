Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

