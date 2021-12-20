Israel Discount Bank of New York Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,071. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

