Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.55 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 61,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,629. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

