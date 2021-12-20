-$0.02 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.15.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

