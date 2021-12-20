$0.79 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 125.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 97.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

