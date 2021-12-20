Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

