Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

