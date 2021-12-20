Well Done LLC Purchases 225 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

