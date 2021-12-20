Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 906 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 92,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

