Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.05 on Monday, reaching 6.53. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,973. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.75 and a fifty-two week high of 8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%.

