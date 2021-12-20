Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 1,763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $$2.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.