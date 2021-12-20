Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 1,763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $$2.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.