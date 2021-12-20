SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.61. SunOpta shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 3,696 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.