Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00226257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00496320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00067495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.