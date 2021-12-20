Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $58.01

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $54.88. Global-e Online shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 1,444 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

