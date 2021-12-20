Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Grows By 16.8%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

HYMTF traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $41.28. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

