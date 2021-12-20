ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.11. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2,541 shares traded.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

