VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Cap of $300,364.83

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

