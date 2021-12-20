Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $11.53. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 16,105 shares traded.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.