Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.48. Vtex shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 2,268 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.