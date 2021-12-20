Asio Capital LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $80.90. 18,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.