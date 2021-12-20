Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 55,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

