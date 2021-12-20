Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 348,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

