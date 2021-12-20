Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

