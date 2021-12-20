Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 7,658 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.