B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $63.32 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,039 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $63,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.84. 7,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

