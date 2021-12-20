Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

