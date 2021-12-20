LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.35. 16,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,684. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

