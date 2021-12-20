Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,624,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

