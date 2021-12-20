Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 43,748 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 638,898 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,984,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS HIIIU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.