AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ATY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

