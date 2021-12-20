Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

