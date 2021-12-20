Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 140.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,210,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $236.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

