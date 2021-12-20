Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,079 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

