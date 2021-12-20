Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.46 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.