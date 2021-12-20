Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Decreases By 27.2%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,522,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 3,464,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 485.1 days.

ELEEF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

