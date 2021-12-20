Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $113.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $113,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.