TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0757 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.71 billion and $1.26 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004416 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,871,774,244 coins and its circulating supply is 101,871,755,840 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

