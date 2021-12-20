Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $21.26 or 0.00046273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $238.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00051220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.06 or 0.08230590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.04 or 1.00054331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.98 or 0.01112299 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,580,323 coins and its circulating supply is 190,679,334 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

