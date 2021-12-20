Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Hits Market Cap of $123.91 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $123.91 million and $15.80 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

