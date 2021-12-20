Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 116.71 ($1.54). 485,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £402.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

