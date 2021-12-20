Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.94 or 0.00269788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $191.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,487,168 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

